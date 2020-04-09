Final Fantasy XIV will not come to Xbox Game Pass according to its director

Share it:

These days we are all pending Final Fantasy VII Remake regarding the legendary saga of Square Enix. However, another of the most played franchise games of the moment is still Final Fantasy XIV.

Indeed, the Square Enix MMORPG and which increasingly has more expansions and content. But … will the title come to Xbox Game Pass? According to its director, Naoki Yoshida, it will not be like that. At least for now. Here we tell you all the details.

Firstly, it should be said that the information was revealed by Yoshida through an interview given exclusively for the Twinfinite medium (via Gamingbolt). This is what he has said on the subject: "I really haven't considered releasing FF14 on Game Pass. This is because FF14 itself is a subscription model game.". In some ways, Yoshida believes that the fact that Xbox One users did not pay a monthly fee could be unfair to PS4 and PC gamers.

Anyway, it has also released a hopeful message for Xbox lovers: "Phil is very dedicated in supporting FF14, and I really appreciate his efforts. I hope that one day Phil and I can stand shoulder to shoulder and create an opportunity for players around the world to enjoy FF14 even more.". In other words, it is likely that some expansions and content that are not present on Xbox One, may come in the near future.

As for the game itself, remember that last year 2019 it received its latest expansion: Shadowbringers. In addition, last December Square Enix announced that the title (globally) already has more than 18 million players worldwide. And you? Would you give it a try if it were part of the Xbox Game Pass even if it was as a demo?