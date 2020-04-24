Entertainment

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is updated with great news on PS4 and PC

April 24, 2020
It is a review of the original PS2 game that, in its day, came with a lot of news regarding the initial work. Further, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age It is available on various platforms such as PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

However, at this point we could have forgotten that, while the last two received a series of very interesting additions, the first two were left without those extras. Until now, when Square Enix has updated the game on the Sony console as well as compatible. In addition, as for the Steam version, the Denuvo protection system has also been removed.

So, as Gematsu reports, from this new update, both PS4 and PC users will be able to enjoy features such as resetting the Jobs, as well as expanding the Gambit to 3 sets. To make matters worse, the PS4 version has also added an OST option in the music settings menu. Now, finally, all the versions are at the same height. Below you can see a list of the two patches separately and more graphically.

READ:  The artist who imagined Game of Thrones as an anime repeats the idea with The Witcher for Netflix

Version 1.08 (PlayStation 4)

  • Function is added to restore Jobs.
  • The Gambit system is expanded to three sets.
  • OST is added in the Music setup menu.

Version 1.0.40 (PC)

  • Function is added to restore Jobs.
  • The Gambit system is expanded to three sets.
  • Denuvo anti-piracy system is removed.
Taking The Throne With Final Fantasy XII

On the other hand, you will like to know that the game is currently on sale in its digital version for PS4 (Store) and PC (Steam). In this way, it is possible to acquire it for a price of 24.99 euros and not 49.99 euros, as usual. What do you think of the changes? Are you going to replay it?

