Final Fantasy VII: villain Sephiroth comes to life in Kaycee's genderbender cosplay

June 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Final Fantasy VII it's probably one of the most famous games in the saga ever. That old video game in fact introduced some characters who would remain in the legend of the videogame world between Cloud Strife, Aerith and Tifa but above all the villain Sephiroth, who then also became a well-known antagonist in the Kingdom Hearts saga.

With the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake, of course, the saga is again in the spotlight and this also applies to its characters. So the same enemy Sephiroth is back in action to disturb the gamers with his deeds. And this time the dark figure has returned to take the place he deserves even in the real world.

Captain Kaycee, known on Instagram also simply as Kaycee, has decided to wear the angel costume with one wing. As you can see in the many photos below, the cosplayer has dedicated a full-bodied set of photos in Sephiroth where, between comparisons and poses, he highlights all his work but also the cold and hard gaze of the villain of Final Fantasy VII.

READ:  This Is Us season 4 trailer unveils first look

Now, with the background One-Winged Angel, enjoy the images you can see below on the Sephiroth cosplay and let us know what you think. Did you know among other things that for Sephiroth there was an inspiration from The Shark?

