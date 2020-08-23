Final Fantasy VII: the famous cosplayer Enako complains about her cosplay of Tifa

Share it:

Enako is a very famous cosplayer in Japan, at the top of the charts. Over time she has not only dabbled in her own works but has also made collaborations that have led to Weekly Shonen Magazine with the cosplay of The Quintessential Quintuplets with the five twins. But apparently he had problems with Final Fantasy VII.

Recently Enako worked to bring the cosplay di Tifa Lockhart, straight from the Final Fantasy VII universe. The girl from the videogame world has a slender physique but also a prosperous breast, even if sometimes in some keyarts it is more contained. In any case, Enako posted her photo without particularly accentuating the breasts.

During an interview with Enako_radio, however, the cosplayer mentioned this cosplay of Tifa and said that she was not particularly satisfied. Having done the disguise at home due to the Coronavirus, she decided to use oranges to fill her bra and thus increase her breasts. However, according to her and some fans who have commented under the photo, the breasts are not prosperous enough.

However, many others have come to support him fans who confirmed the success of Tifa’s cosplay which you can see in the tweet below. In recent days Enako has also discussed the poison with some fans who insulted her calling her kept.