Final Fantasy VII Remake: Yoshinori Kitase talks about the future of the project

By now it is very likely that many players have already finished the story of Final Fantasy VII Remake. At least on a first lap. And although this article comes without a spoiler, so it is also suitable for those who have not yet succeeded, it will be very interesting for those who are thinking something like … "and now what"?

In fact, the producer of the title, Yoshinori Kitase, has spoken about the future of the project. And he did it starting from the end of this first part. As we said, he has not entered spoilers, but he has commented that he wants to know what the theories of the fans are after having seen it. He even comments that in the adventure we have many indications of how the narrative will advance in the future.

In any case, these are statements that the producer of Square Enix has made through an exclusive interview for the prestigious Famitsu magazine (translation via DualShockers). And in it, review a bit what the company's roadmap is in order to continue the story we have just enjoyed. Below you can read their statements in this regard.

"Fans have been waiting for this game for 23 years, and I am happy that we can finally deliver it to them. It is a complete game that can be enjoyed alone, but its story is far from over. With this first game, we show how there is great potential for the future and we include a lot of clues about what will come next. I look forward to seeing fan theories on social media about what might happen now. We will keep in touch with everyone so we can all make this project grow together. ".

On the other hand, it is striking that Kitase talks about keeping in touch with fans so that the project grows together. Does this mean that, beyond what you may think, some decisions could be determined based on the feedback from the first part?

