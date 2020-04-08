Final Fantasy VII Remake works at 1080p on PS4 and at 1620p on PS4 Pro

Share it:

If you follow the news on IGN you will have seen that Final Fantasy VII Remake we have been pleasantly surprised. And probably, many of you and have been able to play it, thanks to the early distribution that Square Enix made with the physical version of the title.

However, it won't be for two days before the game will officially hit the market (and in digital format for the general public). Whether you are waiting or enjoying the game, we can continue to review news that comes regarding this. Today, we have been able to confirm that the game runs at 1080p on PS4 and at 1620p on PS4 Pro.

The information comes through a complete report from Digital Foundry (via Wccftech), which has confirmed that the game works with a resolution of 1080p on PS4 and 1620p on PS4 Pro. Although the most important thing is that they have determined that it almost always does. at constant 30 FPS. Anyway, not everything is gold that glitters. The analysis has also served to detect some problems.

Without going any further, this has highlighted a problem with some very low quality textures that appear from time to time. Apparently, this could be a loading error, so it is very possible that it will be solved with a patch. You can see the analysis through this video.

Also speaking of the game but changing the subject, we have recently been able to see how an artist has drawn the protagonists of the game in a Cartoon Networtk style. Furthermore, we also enjoyed unboxing the Collectors Edition here at IGN, and we even shared with you an interesting comparison between the remake and the original 1997 game. Not everything is the same in this reinvention, as we said in our analysis, but at the same Time remains extremely faithful in many ways.