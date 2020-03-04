Final Fantasy VII Remake will not have characters from the FF VII Compilation

Share it:

Square Enix has already confirmed that the one named as Compilation of Final Fantasy VII will be canon in Final Fantasy VII Remake. Now that does not mean that the characters that were introduced in the different titles of the compilation will appear in the remake. In fact, the Japanese company has assured that they will not be present in the game. Therefore, this reimagining will focus on the characters of the original as well as the new.

A completely logical decision, taking into account that it is not the same to introduce references, which can enrich the argument, than to put characters in the story that could modify the events we all know too much. Something that, however, will not prevent new characters from appearing in this reimagining. We'll see how Square Enix finally solves it.

In any case, the information has been disclosed by the remake director himself, Tetsuya Nomura. It has been in an interesting interview for the prestigious Famitsu media (us via Gamingbolt). In fact, and according to what Nomura has commented, the only characters that will appear in the remake and were not in the original game are not really new characters. Rather they are characters that come from a parallel novel that served as a bridge between the original game and Advent Children (the movie). A novel that focused on the Turks, by the way.

This is exactly what Nomura has commented on the subject: "No characters appear (in reference to the Compilation) in this game, but certain elements are played in a certain way. In addition, it is not part of Compilation of Final Fantasy 7, but there are characters from Nojima's parallel novel, titled Final Fantasy 7 : The Kids Are Alright, which appear in the game. ".

In short, a decision that more traditional fans might like. More than anything because, beyond the compilation games themselves, those characters did not like many. Another story is to know if we will see them appear in the future. Time will tell.

