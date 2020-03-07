Final Fantasy VII Remake will have weapons with unique abilities and hidden options that influence the story

Share it:

The expected Final Fantasy VII Remake aims to be one of the biggest releases of this year 2020. After launching its first playable demo on PS4 by surprise and revealing some concepts of the improvements implemented in this version, today we know new details about the fighting and its history.

Youtuber Maximillian Dood shared a video on his channel (with important game spoilers) in which he reveals important information about the fighting we will live in Final Fantasy VII Remake. As he comments, Each weapon in the game will come along with a unique combat skill that can only be used if we have the weapon equipped. We already knew that all the weapons in the game will have skill trees that can be used throughout the game.

Maximillian also thinks about the speed of Tifa, rating it as the fastest character in the game so far. Her abilities can be leveled individually, which makes her remarkably different from Cloud. On the other hand, Aerith you can only make long-range and magical attacks, something that was also expected given the magical character of the person in its original version.

The most interesting thing about the video is the hidden multiple options system that youtuber mentions. These options would have certain impact on the story, something that had not been confirmed to date in this improved version of the game. The influence that this would have on the love triangle between Cloud, Tifa and Aerith causes a future to be weighed option to import item when Square Enix launches the second part of the game.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will arrive at Playstation 4 the next day April 10th making us remember all the action of the mythical PSX game. If you want to know more details about it, do not hesitate to take a look at our first impressions after playing Final Fantasy VII Remake, will it meet expectations and exceed the original game?