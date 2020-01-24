Final Fantasy VII Remake: There will be news at the Taipei Game Show 2020

Share it:

The delay of Final Fantasy VII Remake He has left behind many consequences. Without going any further, it was the first of a series of delays that came later and which many attribute to the decision of Square Enix. From another publisher's game, like Marvel's Avengers, to titles like Cyberpunk 2077.

The wait to enjoy the expected video game will be quite long. But in two weeks we can enjoy new news and / or content regarding the title. In fact, the producer of Final Fantasy VII Remake (Yoshinori Kitase) will take the stage at the Taipei Game Show 2020, which will take place in about two weeks.

According to the official PlayStation website for China and Taiwan, Yoshinori Kitase will appear on stage on February 8, 2020 at 12:30 PM Taiwan time. The problem? That for us, that time corresponds to 05:30 a.m. from Friday to Saturday.

In any case, Kitase is expected to be on stage for 1 hour, which is a long time. While a big announcement is not expected, they will hardly focus solely on recycled material. Another story is whether all the material that has been leaking in recent times will come into play.

Maybe a way to appease calming fans is by teaching something we still don't know or a character we haven't seen yet. More complicated will be to reveal data on how the remake will continue after this first installment of Midgar, although it would be a pleasant surprise for fans.

Remember that the game will finally arrive on April 10, 2020. This is the message Kitase published to announce the delay: "To ensure that we deliver a game that is in line with our vision and the quality it deserves and that our fans have been waiting for, we have decided to change the release date to April 10, 2020.".

