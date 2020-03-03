Final Fantasy VII Remake: The side quest will be at the same level as the main missions according to Nomura

Share it:

Although it is normal to be skeptical until the final product arrives on April 10, 2020, the information that is coming about Final Fantasy VII Remake It does not stop creating new expectations. The demo has already taken care of winning many players (both new and fans of the original), but there are still many doubts about how the final game will be. For example … what will happen to the side quest? According to Tetsuya Nomura, these will be of the same quality as the main missions.

The fact is that the director of this game has recently spoken to Famitsu magazine. And in it, Nomura explains that Square Enix has preferred to give importance to quality over quantity. In addition, Nomura has revealed that he and the development team originally wanted to put many more side missions in the game than they ended up having, but realized that they couldn't develop so many side missions satisfactorily.

That is why, finally, they decided to focus on a smaller number of side missions, but ensuring that they ended up being of high quality. Following the same interview and the theme of the missions, the creative has also confirmed that, although there will not be many new characters in the history of this remake, some of them will be important precisely in those side missions.

As for the development of the game, remember that today Square Enix has confirmed that Final Fantasy VII Remake is already Gold. That is to say, that it is completely finished, that the mass production of the videogame will already begin, and that there are no possible new delays that are worth it.

In addition, yesterday it was also confirmed that the development of the second part of this remake would begin just when the first reaches the market. Although if the game is Gold, it is also not ruled out that this means that they can already start working on it from this March.

Sources: Gamingbolt / Famitsu