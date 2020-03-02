Final Fantasy VII Remake: The second part will begin its development when the first arrives

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A while ago, Square Enix already confirmed that the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake would not wait as long as the first. However, today we have known that its development will begin as soon as the first part reaches the market. That is, from next April 10, 2020. Without a doubt, great news on a very interesting day for fans of the original game who expect this title for PS4.

Not surprisingly, throughout the day several interesting news about the game have been arriving. The most important of all, the fact that we have risen with a demo of the game available on the PS Store. Demo that invites us to enjoy that first part of the reactor that we remember so much. In addition, it has also been known that Red XIII will not be a playable character for this first part.

Anyway, this character will fight alongside us as a "guest" and showing some of his most classic attacks of the original game. The reason, of course, is the fact that it joins in a part of the game that, after all, is the final stretch of this first part of the remake. Therefore, we will have to wait for the second part, where the other characters of the original title should also come into play: Cait Sith, Cid, Yuffie and Vincent.

Returning to the topic of the development of this second part, the information has been released by producer Yoshinori Kitase in an interview for the GameSpot media (we via Gamingbolt). In it, he stressed the importance of making such an ambitious remake. According to him, it is the only way to be respectful of the classic we all love and make it known to future generations.

He has even come to admit that, if he had to spend his entire life developing this remake, he wouldn't mind: "Final Fantasy VII is a game that, if it stayed like the original, would be remembered as something of the past and people would not connect with it. I think that for it to be something that continues to be loved and followed by future generations we have to keep updating it as we are doing now. And in 10 years or 20 years it may be necessary to do it again! Therefore, even if this is the only thing I do during the rest of my career I will not be disappointed. "

Sources: Gamingbolt / Gamespot