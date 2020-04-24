Final Fantasy VII Remake: The development of the second part has already begun

Share it:

Square Enix has warned in the past. The development of Final Fantasy VII Remake – Part 2 would start when the first part hit the market. And now, when not even a month has passed since the release, the producer of the title, Yoshinori Kitase, has confirmed that they have already started working on this new game.

And not only that, but it also confirms that development is more advanced than we might expect. Something that, most likely, also has to do with the simple fact that much of the work (at a technical level, at least) is already done thanks to the first part. In any case, this news comes just after knowing the first official sales figures.

Figures that, on the other hand, have been quite positive for Square Enix. Going back to the statements, Kitase has made them through an interview for EW. This is exactly what he has commented: "Development is already moving forward for the next game in the remake project (Final Fantasy VII).".

In any case, it should be borne in mind that there are a number of factors that could make the development of this second part not as fast as planned. On the one hand, and obviously, the coronavirus crisis that we are currently undergoing; on the other hand, the fact that this second part of the remake should be a longer and more open game. At least judging by the original work.

It is true that at the moment there are many doubts about how he will face the rest of the Square Enix project (especially because of the controversial end). However, it is difficult to think that the second part takes place in a part of the game as "short" as Midgar, always speaking from the point of view of the original.

Among other things, because that would imply that it would take many more parts to complete the project, and not just one or two more. Also, when leaving Midgar was the world map in the original game. And that should imply a kind of open world (or more extensive) in the second part of the remake and with respect to the somewhat more narrow development of the first part. In any case, we will have to wait for more news, since Kitase has not revealed information regarding the future of the project.