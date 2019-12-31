Entertainment

Final Fantasy VII Remake: The demo introduction scene is filtered

December 31, 2019
Lisa Durant
The demo of Final Fantasy VII Remake It's giving a lot to talk about in the last days. First its existence was filtered; Today we have known some details about what it would offer; and finally the game's introduction scene has just been filtered through it. Something you can see yourself below.

The video has been shared by YouTube user Lystrasza (we via Wccftech and ResetEra) and as you can see for yourself, it is a real past. Basically, the same original intro that we all remember from Final Fantasy VII, but with the technology of this remake and some small license.

In short, more than 3 minutes with an introduction that can make the hair stand on end both for the visual impact and for the soundtrack. It is true that some fragments we had seen before, but not in full. And much less integrated in the demo itself, with the start menu first and with the gameplay itself at the end.

In any case, this introduction has been filtered for the simple reason that some users have gained access to the demo through unofficial methods and with modified consoles. What has not leaked yet is when this demo will reach the public. We probably won't take long to try it.

Remember that Final Fantasy VII Remake will arrive on March 3, 2020. And it will be exclusively for PS4. Although we already know that it is a temporary exclusivity of, more or less, a year. Later you could also disembark on Xbox One and / or PC.

Sources: Wccftech / ResetEra / Lystrasza

