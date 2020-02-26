Final Fantasy VII Remake: The delay will not affect the second part

Share it:

If anyone thought that the delay of the first part of Final Fantasy VII Remake it was going to mean that it would take us longer to receive the second one, you can start sleeping peacefully. Square Enix has confirmed that the development of that second part is on track and that it will not be affected by that decision. Therefore, it also suggests that the wait will not be as long as we might think.

At least that is what the company has communicated to its investors. It happened during a question and answer session (us via Gamingbolt) in which the company's president, Yosuke Matsuda, was clear in answering the question of whether the second part would be affected by the delay. That has been his answer: "No, he will not.".

Obviously, that does not mean that, depending on how things are going, that second part may also have a delay. However, if it were produced it would be because of something that happens afterwards. In any case, remember that Square Enix has already revealed that Part 2 of the remake has been in development for some time.

In addition, today they have confirmed that they do not plan to launch next-generation exclusives for a good period of time, so that PS4 users can rest easy. Basically, because until now there were doubts about whether the complete remake would end up on PS4 or if it would be necessary to move on to the new generation in order to have the game complete.

As for the remake, there are many expectations that it is generating, after each new video and as new information arrives. Not surprisingly, we are talking about the game that, month after month, is among the most desired of multiple magazines. For example, in the famous Famitsu, of Japan. The first part will finally arrive on April 10, 2020.

Sources: Gamingbolt / Square