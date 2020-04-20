Final Fantasy VII Remake: The combat system was redesigned many times according to Square Enix

Share it:

Not all aspects of Final Fantasy VII Remake Those who have already been able to fully enjoy the game have liked them equally. However, while the plot additions are generating debate and controversy, the combat system and the final bosses have achieved quite unanimity when it comes to being valued in a very positive way.

However, as Tetsuya Nomura has commented through a new interview, finding the right key when presenting the battles was not easy. To the point that Square Enix had to redesasapland them repeatedly.

The interview in question has been published by Famitsu (GameRant translation) and thanks to it we can get an idea of ​​how the development of the title has been in that regard. Without going any further, Nomura confirms that the way of working has consisted of practicing "much trial and error to hit the nail on the head.".

In addition, Nomura has stated that the intention of the team to insist so much on this aspect was very clear. According to the director, although they seemed aspects "contradictory"It was very necessary to achieve a good balance between maintaining the essence of the original PSX game, and at the same time achieving greater immersion with the real-time combat system.

Finally, it is worth commenting that producer Yoshinori Kitase has also given Famitsu a few words in that same interview. And according to Kitase, the effort has been so worthwhile that the end result has exceeded even his own expectations.

Anyway, if you were waiting for information regarding what will happen from now on, we have to comment that this interview has not focused on those aspects. So it is a mystery to know how the Square Enix project will approach from now on. We know that there will be at least a second part, but not if this will be the last of the ambitious remake. And the changes in history make it even more difficult to know what will happen.