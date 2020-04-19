Final Fantasy VII Remake story does not replace original, according to Tetsuya Nomura

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Since its long-awaited release, Final Fantasy VII Remake has managed to round up quite a few players. This reinvention of the classic PlayStation It has opened various debates on its history, since it incorporates different changes in it. Given this, the co-director of the game, Tetsuya Nomura, has spoken with Famitsu magazine to clarify some doubts.

Nomura claims Final Fantasy VII Remake not a replacement for the original game, but a completely new series that builds on previous work. Although some think that this reinvention makes the 1998 title obsolete, Nomura believes that it is a tribute to this work.

"Nomura says that the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake does not overwrite the original Final Fantasy VII. The original is the origin and VII Remake is only possible due to the original.", The Frontline website points out in its translation of the interview.

Although many think that a remake makes the original video game lose value, in the case of Final Fantasy VII Remake, its creators have wanted it to be an add-on adjacent to the previous game, as it differs in some respects, like fighting, of the product we enjoyed in 1998. This is the idea that Tetsuya Nomura and his team wanted to keep in mind when using new technologies to reimagine history.

Yoshinori Kitase, its producer, has also recently spoken about the future of the project, expressing his gratitude to all the players who have trusted the company. "With this first game, we show how there is great potential for the future and include a lot of clues about what will come next," Kitase said. "I hope to see the theories from fans on social media about what might happen now."

If you want to know more details about one of the most important releases of the year, we will tell you everything in our analysis of Final Fantasy VII Remake.