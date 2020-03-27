Final Fantasy VII Remake: Square Enix updates release status for coronavirus theme

Square Enix already warned a few days ago that the launch of Final Fantasy VII Remake could be affected by the coronavirus issue. More specifically, in reference to the distribution of physical units. However, in that statement, the company also warned that it would update the information when it had more details about it.
Now, just two weeks from launch, it is confirmed that there could be delays in terms of the physical edition. Although also, they maintain the release date for April 10, 2020. Below we tell you all the details.
In general, the new statement that Square Enix has published on its website highlights the fact that distribution problems will be not only due to the fact that many retailers will be closed, but also due to the difficulty of shipments reaching the stores due to the restrictions of certain countries so that only necessary and indispensable merchandise enter. However, they also confirm that those who pre-ordered the game through Square Enix's own store will be receiving it at home before the 10th.
Below you can read the full statement.
"As we prepare for the launch of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE on April 10, we wanted to keep you informed on how the proactive measures being taken to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus can affect distribution and the retail landscape in western regions. at launch.
As you know, many countries are limiting entry or closing their national and state borders and restricting the distribution and delivery of non-essential items. It is understandable that these restrictions are being implemented so that the essential elements can reach their destination as quickly as possible.
This does not mean that physical copies of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE will not be shipped, it just means that we cannot control the date the game may arrive.
In many countries and states, retail stores are closing to help with social distancing measures. If you pre-ordered with one of these retailers, we recommend that you check their websites for the latest information on the status of pre-orders, as well as pickup and / or delivery information. Make sure your email address and contact details are up to date as some retailers have started contacting customers with delivery updates.
Finally, we are currently making arrangements to ensure that Square Enix Store preorders reach you by April 10.
We are working hard to ensure that as many of you as possible can play the game on April 10 and we will catch up when we have more information.
Thank you for your continued support and most importantly, stay safe. "
