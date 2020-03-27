Final Fantasy VII Remake: Square Enix updates release status for coronavirus theme

Share it:

Square Enix already warned a few days ago that the launch of Final Fantasy VII Remake could be affected by the coronavirus issue. More specifically, in reference to the distribution of physical units. However, in that statement, the company also warned that it would update the information when it had more details about it.

Now, just two weeks from launch, it is confirmed that there could be delays in terms of the physical edition. Although also, they maintain the release date for April 10, 2020. Below we tell you all the details.

In general, the new statement that Square Enix has published on its website highlights the fact that distribution problems will be not only due to the fact that many retailers will be closed, but also due to the difficulty of shipments reaching the stores due to the restrictions of certain countries so that only necessary and indispensable merchandise enter. However, they also confirm that those who pre-ordered the game through Square Enix's own store will be receiving it at home before the 10th.

Below you can read the full statement.