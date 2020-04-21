Final Fantasy VII Remake sold over 3.5 million copies in just three days

Share it:

First of all, it is important to emphasize that they are official figures and correspond only to the first three days after the launch of Final Fantasy VII Remake. Therefore, it is expected that these will continue to grow in the coming days. In any case, the highly anticipated Square Enix game has already sold more than 3.5 million copies worldwide, counting both digital and physical copies of the title.

In addition, the publisher has stressed the importance of digital sales, which are being "exceptional" as they comment. Especially since they do not stop growing and they are likely to update the figures very soon. A phenomenon that, most likely, is closely related to the confinement to which we have been plunged since the coronavirus crisis began.

The information has been revealed through an entry on the official Square Enix blog. And in addition, they also review some of the great reviews that the game has received in some media. Below you can read the statement they have published to celebrate such important news for this project (which has not yet finished).

"Final Fantasy VII Remake is available, and many of you have spent many hours exploring Midgar and fighting Shinra. And when we say "many", we mean it. More than 3.5 million copies of Final Fantasy VII Remake have been shipped (physical format) or sold digitally in the first three days after its release on April 10. Digital sales in particular have been very strong and continue to grow. That's the number, and it's not the only big number seen in the game. The game also received an excellent critical reception, with journalists from all over the world rating it with high marks and praising the game. ".

Although Square Enix has not detailed the figures by territory, we recently learned that sales estimates in Japan were around 700,000 units sold in the first week of launch. Therefore, it is easy to think that the game has had a global success, most prominent in Japan, but really spread around the world. No one doubted the future of the saga, but now it is much more guaranteed.