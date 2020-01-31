Final Fantasy VII Remake releases new trailer with the main theme of Nobuo Uematsu

Share it:

The time has come to know what will be the main theme song in the new Final Fantasy VII RemakeWell, Square Enix has decided to share the new composition of Nobuo Uematsu with three minutes of new cinematic scenes and fragments of the game in action.

The company has shared information on the subject, about those who have participated in its realization and even a video in which the main people responsible for the composition are interviewed.

The main theme, entitled "Hollow" is the work of the famous composer of the FINAL FANTASY series, Nobuo Uematsu, with the voice of singer-songwriter Yosh, belonging to the Japanese rock band Survive Said The Prophet.

The video includes Spanish subtitles and in it we have Yosh and Nobuo Uematsu telling details about how they gave life to this new original song that will sound during the expected return of Cloud and his friends.

Among the many scenes shown in the trailer is how Cloud will look dressed as a woman, one of the most memorable moments of the original video game. In the same way, a lot of material is gutted from the final game and given the multiple changes that we will see in this review, it may not be as an excuse that the original game is a couple of decades old.

After a recent delay, the premiere of Final Fantasy VII Remake went from March 3 to April 10, so you will not have to wait much longer to be able, once and for all, to revisit Midgard and all the sectors that compose it While we are unraveling the fantastic story of Cloud, Tifa, Aeris, Barret and all the characters that gave life at the time to one of the most revered video games in history and perhaps the greatest reference in terms of JRPG.