Final Fantasy VII Remake: New details about Midgar, Red XIII and the duration of the game

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We have already lost count of how many interviews Square Enix has conducted in recent months and regarding Final Fantasy VII Remake. However, the last one is really interesting. And not only because it brings news in aspects as different as Midgar, the duration of the game, or even characters like Red XIII, but also because Square Enix itself has published it on its official blog.

In this way, it focuses directly on what they themselves want to highlight, which supposedly coincides with what users have been asking them lately. Here we tell you all the details.

In the interview, on the other hand, many of the main members of the team that has composed this remake have spoken. And the first turn has been for producer Yoshinori Kitase, who has been asked about the reasons that have pushed them to make the remake at that time and after so many years of rumors. According to Kitase, they have listened to fans all these years. However, the problem has been that, to this day, they have not assembled a team large enough to work on such a project. Especially in reference to members with a lot of experience in the saga in general and in that installment in particular.

Regarding Midgar, the interview becomes even more exciting. And if you have ever wondered why Square Enix decided that this first part should take place only in Midgar, Kitase has answered forcefully. Apparently, an initial meeting was held in which they wanted to define which aspects of the original could be removed and which could not. The conclusion they came to was obvious: nothing could be removed because fans of the original would not accept it. And if they wanted to do all that with the highest possible level of graphics, visual quality and detail, and not eliminate anything that fans wanted to see. it was necessary to divide the project into more parts. Especially considering that nothing has been cut, and yet new elements will be added.

Regarding the representation of Midgar, the co-direct Naoki Hamaguchi has confirmed that three great concepts were taken into account to create this new version: darkness, eclectic and steampunk. As he says, we will see a city full of variety, with different areas and different groups of characters that inhabit each of them. And above it will seem to us that it is real, by the naturalness with which everything will be exposed. And at the content level, Kitase ensures that all those parts of the original that we did not see between each screen transition (when it went black to offer the next rendered scenario), will now be present with its history and gameplay.

As for Red XIII and the issue that it will not be playable, Square Enix has also wanted to encourage fans. And without going into details of the reasons why he will be a guest character, Hamaguchi assures us that a great surprise awaits him. Specifically, related to a new floor in the Shinra Building and a final climax of that part that we could not see in the original. What will it be about? Finally, one last detail, specifically about the duration of the game. Hamaguchi has not wanted to make it clear if there will be secret bosses in this first part, but he has guaranteed that the game will last equal to or longer than most of the main Final Fantasy.