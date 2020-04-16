Final Fantasy VII Remake managed over 2.3 million players in its first three days

Share it:

It is likely that it will not take us long to know the first official sales figures regarding Final Fantasy VII Remake by Square Enix. But until the news arrives, it is tremendously interesting to look at the data that tracks PSN activity. Something that in the past has already served to, very precisely, give us an idea of ​​the sales of a title on the Sony platform.

The fact is that, according to these figures, the expected game would have managed to gather almost 2.5 million players in the first three days of the title's life. That is, between April 10, 2020 and April 12, 2020. And if confirmed, the conclusion is evident: it would have become the third most successful PS4 exclusive of all time.

But, let us start at the beginning. As reported on Gamingbolt, the figures come from the hand of Gamestat, which tracks the PlayStation Network API and its usage statistics. And these confirm that in the first three days of launch, more than 2.3 million players have already enjoyed the title.

In any case, it must be remembered that the figures are not necessarily data to extrapolate the issue to sales. Especially since there may be users who have shared your account, for example. Or also players who have been playing in "offline" mode.

In any case, if we compare these figures with other exclusive PS4 titles, Final Fantasy VII Remake would only be behind Marvel's Spider-Man and God of War. While the Insomniac Games title garnered figures close to 3 million players, the Santa Monica game brought in 2.4 million players.

As for sales, at the moment we only have estimates. For example, those that speak of more than 700,000 copies sold in Japan alone (according to Famitsu). Or also the fact that the game has been the best seller in recent days in the UK.