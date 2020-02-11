Final Fantasy VII Remake is shown in a new video in Japan

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is not a new trailer as such (at this point, little remains to be seen after so many videos and leaks), but it is a really spectacular and emotional video for fans of the original game.

We talk about Final Fantasy VII Remake and his last appearance, in rigorous direct, through a video projected in the Tokyo Skytree tower of the well-known Japanese city. Square Enix has not distributed it, but the assistants were able to record it and share it with the rest of the world. You can see it below.

Apparently, it is an exclusive video that is projected at regular intervals of time on the heights of this 350-meter tower. Almost, as if it were the tower of Sector 7 in which Avalancha starred in one of the most spectacular crossroads with Shinra in the game.

The fact is that the video begins with a very brief review of the history of the original game. And shortly after, it ends up focusing on the remake, with images that have been taken from other previous videos. On the other hand, we have to thank that the video has been uploaded to YouTube by the user 冷凍 み か ん. On the other hand, Square Enix has also opened an exhibition on the remake in Tokyo Skytree itself. And the arts that are exhibited (and various objects) are being shared through Twitter. Here are some examples.

テ ト さ ん 推 し の ナ ナ キ こ と レ ッ ド XIII

貼 り 貼 り

in ス カ イ ツ リ ー 展望 回廊 pic.twitter.com/NID8Xz7Mft – ア レ ン ☽❖❂ MANAmain (@Rain_LePoer) February 6, 2020

In short, we are facing the living proof that in Japan you feel a great passion in relation to this installment of the Final Fantasy saga. It is still among the most desired titles month by month.

And more or less the same happens in our country. Now, there is little left to finally enjoy this first part, which will reach the part where we left the Shinra building (motorcycle getaway included). Remember that after the delay, the game will reach PS4 on April 10, 2020.

Sources: Gamingbolt / YouTube / Twitter (1/two)