Final Fantasy VII Remake is delayed to April 10, 2020

Definitely, until we have Final Fantasy VII Remake in our hands we will not breathe easy and even less believe in its existence. Square enix has announced on its social networks that the game is delayed again, although fortunately this time you just have to wait another month. The release date goes from March 3, 2020 to the next April 10, 2020. A very last-minute change of plans that has been explained and justified by Yoshinori Kitase, producer of the saga:

“We know that many of you are waiting for the departure of Final Fantasy VII Remake and that you have waited patiently to experience what we have worked on. To make sure we launch a game totally in line with our vision and with the quality that fans expect and deserve, we have decided to delay the departure date to April 10, 2020. We made this tough decision to give us a few extra weeks to finish polishing the game and present you the best possible experience. On behalf of the rest the team I want to apologize to everyone because this means that you will have to wait a little longer. Thank you for your patience and continued support. ”

A deadly April month

This delay causes Final Fantasy VII Remake to finish convulsing the month of April that comes to us and in which they already expected Resident Evil 3 Remake (scheduled for the April 3, 2020) and Cyberpunk 2077 (whose launch is set on April 16, 2020). It is time to save and you better be lucky enough to turn years by then. The triumvirate of essentials will be followed by The Last of Us: Part 2, which comes out on May 29, 2020. The only one that gives us a break is Marvel's Avengers, the game of The Avengers of Square Enix, which has also suffered a delay and will no longer be released in May, but the September 4, 2020. With so much expense on the road, who is going to be able to make the leap to the next generation next Christmas?

