Final Fantasy VII Remake introduces the Baby Chocobo invocation, releases images and more

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When we thought there was nothing more to show about Final Fantasy VII Remake, whose launch is getting closer, Square Enix arrives and bombs us again with lots of news, information and, above all, new images. And with the permission of the revealed sidequests and the great images of Red XIII, a new invocation stands out: Baby Chocobo, called by Square as Chocobo Chick.

As the company says in its description, it is a much more aggressive invocation than it appears. To the point that his magical attacks have great potential. In addition, this invocation will be included in the reservation of any edition of the game.

Other invocations have also been presented as a new version of Ruby, which we will get if we reserve the Deluxe Digital Edition in the Store, or the well-known Cactilio, a vivacious cactus that repeats an incredibly powerful needle attack while pulling out an innocent face. To get it, we will have to reserve the Deluxe Edition, the Deluxe Digital Edition or the different editions for collectors.

On the other hand, the rest of the images (which you can see in the gallery at the end of the news), represent an excellent review of issues such as seeing Tifa in action, taking a tour of the new Midgar locations, becoming familiar with a new iconic weapon, or even know more fully the new character Chadley.

As for Tifa, the images review some of the great martial arts skills we all remember. According to Square Enix, she can combine quick attacks by repeatedly pressing the square button and unleashing a powerful special three-stage ability by pressing triangle.

In addition, some images also show us how the weapons we choose will be reflected in the game. With a model (reinvented) that fans of the original will remember, by the way.

Finally, there is the issue of side missions. Cloud can help many people in Midgar, including local merchants. And these tasks are varied according to Square Enix. From knocking down dangerous monsters to helping find a lost cat. And most importantly, Square promises that the rewards for completing those missions will be worth it.

Source: PlayStation Blog