Final Fantasy VII Remake gives two tracks on PlayStation 4 for its launch

The premiere of Final Fantasy VII Remake has been one of the events of 2020. One of the most anticipated games of the year has finally come to Playstation 4. Its success has been recognized even by the creators of DOOM Eternal, who congratulated Square Enix with an incredible image through Twitter.

The first of these two free themes that Square Enix gives away comes for the purchase of the game, although it will also be available for those users who played the demo. The other is exclusive for PlayStation Plus users, because only they will have access to download it. In it, we are shown Cloud and the city of Midgar.

Fans have received the long-awaited remake of Final Fantasy VII with open arms. Its creators have produced a video in gratitude for this, in which they remind their players to preserve the surprises that the game has in store for them. The funny thing about this video is that it contains scenes recorded through a PC, so we can interpret it as a clue to something we all suspect, its premiere on this platform.

Exclusivity agreement with PlayStation 4 will expire on April 10, 2021, so it is highly likely that the Square Enix title will reach other platforms. This installment of the well-known enhanced saga is loaded with new content for its fans. Among all this content are weapons with unique abilities and hidden options that influence the story. This is just a preview of the changes that the game has undergone to continue surprising those who have already played it.

What does this classic renewed adventure hold for us? If you want to know more details, don't miss our analysis of Final Fantasy VII Remake, the reinterpretation of a classic that is here to stay. Was it worth the wait?