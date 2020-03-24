Final Fantasy VII Remake details story and characters in new development journal

Share it:

The second video in the series with which Square Enix is ​​introduced in the development of Final Fantasy VII Remake It is already available and in this they have focused on the story and the characters.

This video addresses how time has passed for this story that was conceived decades ago. Writer Kazushige Nojima even recognized that Cloud can now be "a little painful" at times.

"For this game I have delved deep into the inner psychology of Cloud, the main character. In the original I represented him as someone cool and stylish. Still, right now, you might miss that trait and a little grime at times. His cool-looking appearance will sometimes fade away. Because he wants people to accept and respect him, he opens up a lot. Therefore, when he doesn't know something, he simply plans, "I don't care." I have written it in a way that you think 'I am not interested' is not always the right attitude, sometimes it is ridiculous"

The video has subtitles in Spanish so you do not miss any of the details that the developers give while they reveal the keys to the process of this project and their feelings working on it.

The series will continue with more episodes until the game goes on sale on April 10, a day that is just around the corner and that will be celebrated with special enthusiasm by the players who were deeply disappointed when the title premiere was held. that to delay to be able to give a last layer of polish to, possibly, the most awaited remake of the last years.