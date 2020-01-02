Final Fantasy VII Remake: Demo confirms PC version

Share it:

It is not an official confirmation by Square Enix, but the source is truly reliable. So much so, that it is exactly the same as in recent days it is giving us so much material Final Fantasy VII Remake. The fact is that the demo of the game – which could soon reach the Store for PS4 – confirms that Square Enix has a PC version of the remake in mind.

And not only that, but also the reference is very explicit, citing brands such as AMD and NVIDIA or mentioning the possibility of increasing the resolution of the game. Everything, references that are within the code of the demo and that could show that Square Enix is ​​already working on this adaptation for compatible.

So far no references to Xbox One have been found, although it would not be surprising if they appeared in the next few days, too. After all, we know officially that the game will be exclusive to PS4 for a limited time only. For about a year according to Square Enix.

Yeah already discussed this yesterday in Discord with others that there are many "many" sasaplands inside the Demo that we will see a future PC Port sooner or later. There is PC Code still left inside, and it mentions various higher Resolutions together with some NVIDIA and AMD stuff. – Roxanne (@ roXyPS3) January 2, 2020

Remember that the launch of the game is really very close. It will be released on PS4 in three months, next March 3, 2020. And if you are not afraid of spoilers, remember that you can take a look at the latest leaks. Images that allow us to see certain moments or characters of the Midgar arc that had not yet been officially displayed.

Sources: Wccftech / Twitter