Final Fantasy VII Remake: Cloud's motorcycle and sword in the real world and details on Aerith

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After sharing some details about Shiva's summoning in Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix shares further details on the expected makeover of the iconic JRPG.

In particular, the development team has decided to focus its attention on the character of Aerith, proposing on his Twitter account a brief account of what his skills will be in battle. We therefore learn that Aerith's arsenal will be part of theStorm skill, through which it will be possible to increase the amount of damage dealt to opponents. As a sorceress, Aerith will have the option of absorb MPin addition to the ability to summon one magic shield to protect yourself from enemy attacks. In the twitter that you find at the bottom of this news, some are also available images dedicated to the young woman. We also remind you that an official wallpaper dedicated to Aerith has recently been published.

The promotional campaign dedicated by Square Enix to continues Final Fantasy VII Remake. In Japan, the software house organized a themed event in Tokyo, in the well-known Ikebukuro district. In collaboration with a chain of Japanese stores, an exhibition was set up during which they were presented full-size versions of Cloud's motorcycle and sword: you can view them in the video that you find at the beginning of this news.