Final Fantasy VII Remake and Summons: a look at Shiva's abilities

After December 21st, the winter season has officially started. To celebrate the advent, Square Enix shared some details about the evocations of Final Fanatasy VII Remake.

In particular, the game's official Twitter account offered the opportunity to take a closer look at the powerful Shiva, a recurring summon in several chapters of the Square Enix fantasy saga. "The ice queen – specify the development team – can bring up giant blocks of ice to hurl at your enemies"To offer support in battle, even in this remake Shiva will be able to resort to his traditional attack"Diamond Dust". Attached to the chirping, we finally find two images dedicated to the evocation: what do you think of the new look developed for the Shiva of Final Fantasy VII Remake?

The Ice Lady will not be the only ally to return to the makeover of the iconic JRPG: the Final Fantasy VII Remake trailer presented on the occasion of the Tokyo Game Show, for example, had also presented the evocation of Ifrit to the public. In closing, we report a nice initiative by Square Enix, which over the past few weeks made available to players some content dedicated to the protagonists of Final Fantasy VII Remake: among them, an Aerith themed wallpaper.