Final Fantasy VII Legacy Collection could come to Nintendo Switch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With the launch of Final Fantasy VII Remake, the original 1997 game is back more current than ever. But it is always interesting to remember that, aside from controversy, it was not the only title passed in that precious world that Squaresoft invented in its day. In fact, the so-called Compilation of Final Fantasy VII also featured three other video games, apart from the Advent Children movie.

On the one hand Final Fantasy VII: Crisis Core; for another Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII; and finally Before Crisis: Final Fantasy VII. While the first two were exclusive to Sony systems (PS2 and PSP respectively), the latter did not even come out in the West. Now, all of them could be close to coming to Nintendo Switch, in a compilation form.

The thing is, a Reddit user (sqeueenixleaker0404) claims that something called Final Fantasy 7: Legacy Collection is being worked on for Nintendo Switch (via GameRant). Apparently, it would carry those products that were part of the build with which we started this article.

However, at no time is it mentioned whether Advent Children, which is a movie after all, and Final Fantasy VII itself would also come into play. The latter, on the other hand, has been available on Nintendo Switch for a while now. Therefore, it would not be so rare that it could be part of the collection.

This is what the Reddit user has commented in his message: "I have a source who recently discovered that some Final Fantasy VII games will be coming to Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, the remake is not one of them. However, the games included will be: Crisis Core, Dirge of Cerberus, and Before Crisis. All of this is will announce very soon. This will be the first time that Crisis Core or Dirge of Cerberus have been released on non-Sony platforms. ".

And you? Would you buy the compilation? Tell us your impressions here or on social networks.