Final Fantasy VII: Buying Nestle chocolates we will get DLC

Some think that on the issue of DLC, companies abuse us. And they may be right, in certain cases. However, Square Enix has just shown that it is possible to do it in innovative, original and, above all, rich ways.

In fact, they just announced a collaboration with the Nestle company to Final Fantasy VII Remake. What does it consist of? Very simple: buy chocolates and in return you will receive codes that can be exchanged for DLC of the game when it reaches PS4 on April 10, 2020.

To be more concrete, there will be three chocolate and caramel bars that will be part of the promotion. On the one hand the Butterfinger bars, and on the other the Baby Ruth and Crunch bars. However, according to the information (we via Siliconera), it will take at least two bars to obtain DLC.

In any case, once we have bought the bar, all we have to do is send an email with a copy of our receipt. That way we will finally receive the DLC. In addition, there will be enough content to be able to get, supposedly exclusive of this promotion, since there will be limited units of each object. You can see the Butterfinger tweet below.

Get ready to take snacking and gaming to the next level with Butterfinger and @FinalFantasyVII Remake. Visit https://t.co/kpD4O2yysF to learn more about how you can Game Better with Butterfinger. * While supplies last * #GameWithButterfinger # FF7R pic.twitter.com/5Yoq5plexI – Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) February 26, 2020

Then we leave you with a list of all the objects that can be obtained via chocolates and the necessary amount of codes to achieve them.

Midgar bracelet – 100,000 available and you need to buy two bars to get it.

100,000 available and you need to buy two bars to get it. Shinra bracelet – 50,000 available and you need to buy four bars to get it.

50,000 available and you need to buy four bars to get it. Corneo Bracelet – 50,000 available and you need to buy six bars to get it.

50,000 available and you need to buy six bars to get it. Superstar Belt – 25,000 are available and you need to buy eight bars to get it.

25,000 are available and you need to buy eight bars to get it. Mako Crystal – 25,000 available and you need to buy ten bars to get it.

An official website has been opened and the promotion will take place between March 3 and May 14, 2020. And obtaining at least two bars will also provide us with a dynamic Final Fantasy VII Remake theme for PS4 and on the occasion of Tifa. Of course, only certain bars can offer chocolates with this promotion. So it’s time to stay tuned.

Sources: Siliconera / Twitter