Final Fantasy VII (1997): Midgar step by step – Sector 7: The IGN Spain Retro Podcast

Welcome to Sector 7, the perfect place for all lovers of podcasts … and retro video games! Right now, everyone is on the lookout for Final Fantasy VII Remake. It is one of the games of the moment and, without a doubt, a very emotional JRPG for all those who enjoyed the original game back in 1997. But … what about the original? Why Square Enix Can Afford To Remake Covering Only The Midgar Part?

Taking advantage of the fact that the game is again topical, we transport ourselves to the past and explain the reasons why Midgar is such an important city. The reasons why it has so much charisma and, ultimately, the reasons why it is possible to get so much juice. And we do it in our most ambitious project to date. Why do we say project? Very simple: our intention is to publish several programs – over time – in which in the end we have reviewed absolutely the entire original game.

For this reason, in this first program we make a general introduction, we talk about the historical context, the history of development itself, those behind it and, of course, our memories of the time and the first contact we had with it. And from there, we focused on reviewing the whole part of the game that took place in Midgar.

From the mythical intro and the raid on the first reactor, to the escape of the Shinra building. Step by step, savoring every moment. In addition, to make it as fun as possible, we have chosen not to introduce sections or comments from listeners in this program. Of course, both will be present again in the next programs.

However, just because we are not going to read comments in this program, does not mean that we do not want you to continue writing them. We'd love to hear from you about your memories of the original game, as well as your impressions of the Midgar part. And remember that we also accept proposals and complaints to continue improving. We listen to each other!

