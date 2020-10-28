Final Fantasy: revealed the existence of an American comic never published

Final Fantasy is a historical series of the videogame world, which unfortunately over the years, and with some publications, has not managed to find the same success in the comics field, with manga based on spin-off stories often not captivating, but recently a screenwriter American revealed the existence of an unreleased series.

With the post you find at the bottom of the page the writer Kurt Busiek informed Final Fantasy fans with a totally unexpected announcement, concerning a comic story never published, and based on the second video game in the series created by the then Square. The script would have been edited by himself, while the designs would have been made by Dell Barras, with the covers by Mike Mignola.

Although the series has not been released, there seems to be a lot of material available, as Busiek had written several scripts, while Barras had completed the drawings of the first volume. According to the writer, it all began after the debut on the North American market of the first Final Fantasy, but before the arrival of the second in America, or Final Fantasy IV, which places the production between 1990 and 1991.

The main characters were based on the protagonists of the second video game, even if Busiek didn’t have a precise story to adapt. the writer did not appreciate the names given by Square, and after some discussions with the publisher it was decided to leave him some choices, and for this reason a character, probably Cid, a recurring name throughout the series, became Lord Blast in the comic.

It is a shame that such a work never reached publication, however niche it may have been in the early 90s, today it would be a precious collector’s item for the millions of fans of Square Enix’s latest fantasy, conquered by Final Fantasy VII Remake, released last March, and waiting for the promising Final Fantasy XVI, announced during the Playstation 5 Showcase.