Final Fantasy IX: Latest Steam Update Completely Erases PC Game

April 2, 2020
Lisa Durant
Until Square Enix rules on it or directly fixes the problem, we recommend not updating Final Fantasy IX in its version for Steam. More than anything because multiple users of the Valve platform are reporting serious problems after applying the patch.

To the point that the update is erasing the game from your PC's hard drives, with all that that implies (such as the loss of the saved game). Although the biggest problem is even more serious. We tell you all the details below.

The case is that as some users have commented on the Steam forum (via @Nibellion), the problem is complicated when, after reinstalling the game, it does not start. In fact, only the launcher itself is downloaded, but no other files. In addition, one of these users (Xenogears), has provided evidence of all those files that are completely removed.

Luckily, and through the SteamDB files, that same user has discovered that Square Enix is ​​already making changes to the game, so it is likely that they will soon pronounce themselves on it or, directly, publish a statement with the solution to the problem .

In the last few minutes, it seems that some users (not all) have partially solved the problem. But at the cost of encountering other errors in the game that should not be present. For example sounds that have completely disappeared.

Probably because Square Enix is ​​working right now to fix all these issues. We will be attentive to tell you any news about it. In the meantime, I said: wait to update the game until the matter is clarified.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

