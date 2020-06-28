Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition: new trailer and Lite version

Share it:

Ahead of the release scheduled for August 27 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and smartphone, Square Enix has published a new trailer for Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition.

Within five minutes, the video shows us the game in action by introducing us to some new enemies, additional and very difficult dungeons, playable characters, mimics, the basics of the combat system and, finally, the Lite version of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition.

The Lite edition will be available from the launch of the game, allowing players to play three full experience dungeons for free, both solo and cross-play multiplayer. The interesting thing is that, playing with a friend in possession of the full version of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, the owners of the Lite edition will be able to face up to thirteen dungeons in his company. The save data can be transferred from the Lite edition to the complete one in case of purchase of the latter.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, remember, was launched for the first time on GameCube in 2003 in Japan and 2004 in the West. The remastered version will arrive digitally on August 27 on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS. Japanese players will also be able to purchase the physical edition.