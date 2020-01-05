Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano has created a cover for Vogue Italia

Share it:

With a move that has unprecedented in the Italian fashion scene, Vogue Italia is preparing to launch a January issue completely free of photographic services on newsstands, in order to draw attention to the high impact that the publication of this kind has on the environment.

As explained by the director Emanuele Farneti, the magazine wanted to show a concrete commitment for a more sustainable fashion, and demonstrate that it is possible to present clothes even without photographing them. So let's take the photo shoots (with the exception of one created by two 17-year-old photographers who represent the future), and space for seven famous and / or emerging artists, who made as many covers and illustrations for the articles inside.

We are also talking about it in the pages of Everyeye, it is because among the seven there is also an artist well known to gamers, or Yoshitaka Amano, who has contributed with his work to the Final Fantasy saga for over thirty years, since the debut of the first chapter on NES in 1987. For Vogue Italia, Amano has portrait the American model Lindsey Wixson in blue dress with his unmistakable style: you can admire the cover at the bottom of this news, what do you think?

The money saved in the production of this issue, Farneti explains, will be donated to the Querini Stampalia Foundation in Venice, a city recently brought to its knees by a flood.