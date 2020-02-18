Final Fantasy 7: the Remake "even exceeds my expectations", admits Yoshinori Kitase

Share it:

Interviewed by journalists from the official PlayStation Magazine, the producer of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Yoshinori Kitase, wanted to praise the efforts made by the developers of Square Enix who are shaping the roleplaying blockbuster starring (among others) Cloud Strife and Tifa Lockhart.

In remembering i twenty years since the release of the original masterpiece and the mix of old and new developers who are dealing with his current-gen reinterpretation, Kitase explains that "the game that is about to see the light even exceeds my expectations, even if I am the person who expressed it first (referring to Square Enix executives, editor's note) the will to develop this project and make this important effort. In fact, among all the fans I really believe that I am the person who looks forward to being able to play the title ".

In recent months, Kitase has also discussed the innovations that will affect the narrative plot of the title, with interventions that will allow fans to immerse themselves in a deeper story in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

The first chapter of FF7 Remake will be available starting from April 10 exclusive time (exactly one year, or until the same day in April 2021) on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO. According to the latest leak from the network, Square Enix's GDR blockbuster will require at least 100GB of disk space.