Final Fantasy 7 Remake wishes a Happy Valentine's Day with themed postcards

As always happens during the most popular holidays, developers from all over the world create themed content inspired by their games. The team of Final Fantasy 7 Remake it was no exception, and he created some nice themed postcards with the protagonists of the game!

Are you looking for an original way to impress your better half, who is also eagerly awaiting the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake? Then you are literally spoiled for choice: there are eight postcards, and starring Cloud, Barrett Wallace, Tifa Lockhart, Aerith Gainsborough, Sephiroth, a Chocobo in the company of a Moogle, Shiva and Ifrit. Each of them is also characterized by a personalized phrase. Barrett's postcard, for example, reads "My love for you is strong like an Avalanche", while that of Tifa "I'm in seventh heaven with you!". Very nice also those of Cloud and Aerith, who use the names of the protagonists to make nice word games in English.

You can find them all at the bottom of this news. What is your favorite? We take this opportunity to remind you that Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be launched on April 3 on PlayStation 4, where an exclusive will remain for a whole year. Square Enix also released the introductory movie of Final Fantasy 7 Remake today.