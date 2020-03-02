Final Fantasy 7 Remake will not have Red XIII as a playable character

Share it:

Although the good of Red XIII is one of the most beloved characters by the massive community that today continues to adore Final Fantasy VII, we are very afraid that it will not be possible to control it in combat in Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Naoki Hamaguchi, co-director of the game, told VG247 that the character will not be available as playable in the first part of the remake. "We feel that the point at which Red XIII joins the group is quite ahead, if we include it as a full character and try to get the player to enjoy his plot and growth as a character through that we run out of time to do so.".

Instead of being a main character, his role has been relegated to assistant during the fighting. "We believe that the best way to get involved is as a guest. Normally during the game you will play with a team of three people, but you will have him as a guest who fights by your side during the last part of the story".

The classic movements of the character will be present, so those attacks that you remember from the original game will reappear in action with this drastic face-lift performed to the JRPG that changed everything.

It has not been confirmed if Red XIII will be playable in the second part of the game, but because of the way in which it is talked about if it seems to be the case, then there will be time to get to know him better and to explore him in combat.

The only thing we know about the second part of the game so far is that the delay of this first half has not affected the development of the next one in any way. Instead of the initial March 3 the game will be released on April 10 and today a demo has been released that you can already play.