Final Fantasy 7 Remake: This is your new complete introduction kinematics

It is possible that in Square Enix they are beginning to spend a little at the time of showing more of the account of Final Fantasy VII Remake, but what the Japanese bring us today is one of the great moments in the history of make-up video games to look like something totally new.

What you have before you is the sequence that opens the complete remake that has been subjected to the legendary JRPG that will now see the light in stores on April 10th 2020 after suffering a slight delay.

The video shows the entire scene with which this epic starts, so it is advisable to see it only if you do not want to reserve such a moment for when you have the game in your possession.

The introduction merges new scenes with recreations of the views in the original game. At the beginning it starts showing the diversity that the inhabitants of Midgard star in, a very complex futuristic city in which we will spend an indecent number of hours although we know it as the palm of our hand.

In the past we had already seen some fragments of this presentation, but now it is the first time that we are allowed to contemplate it whole and witness how everything has changed in these years.

The video returns to focus a lot on Aerith ending the scene of the train that serves to present Cloud, all this without taking center stage of the aforementioned Midgard, the place where this game will take place that, remember, will only cover a part of the original game. Despite this we still do not know exactly what the following parts will be called, how many there will be and how they will be launched by Square Enix as they are ready. We assume that they will first want to see how this first remake is doing to formally announce the rest of their plan.