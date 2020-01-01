Final Fantasy 7 Remake: the gameplay videos of the alleged PS4 demo leaked

Share it:

Yesterday a rumor surfaced that a demo of the final Fantasy 7 Remake on the PlayStation Store is coming, which Square Enix has not yet officially announced.

It seems that a Reddit user has managed, we do not know how, to access the demo files and download them to his PlayStation 4. In no time he has uploaded the introductory cutscene to the network, to which they soon went to join the two gameplay sequences that we have attached to the top of this news. The two videos are titled Part 1 is Part 3, but on the YouTuber channel we can't find the second part.

Despite this, the two combined movies offer 30 minutes of gameplay, more than enough to satiate the curiosity of the players waiting for Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Fights, exploration, boss fights, conversations with secondary characters … there is enough material to get an idea of ​​the potential of the game.

According to the leaker, the demo will be made available in all languages ​​that will be supported at launch from the game, and will include a total of seven scenarios within it. It is, in any case, about unofficial information, which pending an announcement by Square Enix we advise you to take with pliers. Final Fantasy 7 Remake, remember, will be launched on March 3, 2020 on PlayStation 4, a platform to which it will be tied exclusively for a whole year.