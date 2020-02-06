Final Fantasy 7 Remake: the end of the exclusive time delay due to the postponement on PS4

Share it:

With the announcement that Final Fantasy 7 Remake has been postponed, the leaders of Square Enix have updated the official cover of the role-playing blockbuster to change the timing of the conclusion of the exclusive storm on PlayStation 4.

Originally scheduled for March 3, 2020, the new date chosen by the team led by Yoshinori Kitase for the release of FF7 Remake is the April 10 this year: the new deadline of the time exclusivity agreement on PS4 until 2021 will consequently postpone to April 10 next year.

By making this small but significant change to deadlines of the agreement signed with Sony, the high spheres of Square Enix will allow the Japanese technological giant to maintain theexclusive of 12 months with the PlayStation 4 version of the first act of the current-gen makeover (with a view of the nextgen represented by PS5) of Final Fantasy 7.

At the end of this period, we will therefore be able to watch the release of the Cloud Strife GDR adventure on systems such as PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and, why not, Google Stadia or Nintendo Switch PRO. Waiting to receive further information in this regard from Square Enix and the development team of the "new" FF7, we refer you to our special on the test of Final Fantasy 7 Remake from Milan Games Week.