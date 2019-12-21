Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Square Enix has released a new wallpaper for desktop and mobile

Share it:

Square Enix has released a new wallpaper for desktop and smartphone dedicated to the character of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Aerith Gainsborough. Previously it was the turn of Cloud Strife, Barret Wallace and Tifa Lockhart.

As we read on the post of the official Twitter account of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Aerith Gainsborough "she is a flower seller who lives in the slums of Midgar and has the ability to hear the voice of the planet." Different resolutions are available on the Square Enix website and in addition to the aforementioned backgrounds, it is possible to download some sets of custom avatars for each of the protagonists. The new version of one of the most loved episodes of the Final Fantasy saga therefore remains at the center of the scene, after the trailer shown on the prestigious stage of The Game Awards 2019.

Before leaving you we remind you that Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be released on March 3, 2020 exclusive thunderstorm for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. The trial of Final Fantasy 7 Remake is already available on the pages of Everyeye.