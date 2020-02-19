Final Fantasy 7 Remake shows the invocations that will arrive as DLC

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few days ago the players of the Final Fantasy saga were a little traumatized by revealing the appearance of a couple of invocations that will be in Final Fantasy VII Remake as gifts for those who book the game. Today you can see them in motion.

Square Enix has posted three videos showing how the Chocobo Chick, Carbuncle and Cactilio invocations act, all shown in the images last week. These characters become Baby Chocobo, a Cactilio and a slightly peculiar modification of Ruby.

In the case of Chocobo we can see how it flies near Cloud to eventually cast spells against enemies. In the case of little Ruby we see him launch a protection against magic on the main group and Cactilio use the iconic 1,000 Needles attack to harm allies and enemies alike.

These three invocations have been created for the game and can be obtained through various purchase options. All players who reserve the game will have Chocobo, who book the Deluxe or 1st Class editions will have Carbuncle and Cactilio will come with any purchase of the Deluxe, whether or not you reserve.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will be on sale on April 10 after its launch has been delayed. In the game, veterans will discover many new features at the same time as a fully rebuilt Midgar with an artistic and technical section according to the year in which we are. This will also make the game interesting for those who once had no chance to enjoy this JRPG classic (although it will not be because it is not available on all possible consoles and mobiles).

Recently we have known that the game will occupy a space close to 100 GB at its launch. Touch to go doing that spring cleaning on the hard drive of your PS4.