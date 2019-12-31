Final Fantasy 7 Remake, rumor PS4 Demo: seven scenarios included, initial sequence leaked? – Updated

Share it:

Over the last few days, the news of a peculiar sighting has quickly spread online: it seems that a leak has revealed the intention of Square Enix to publish a Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo on the PlayStation Store.

Now, further speculation has set fire to the hearts of fans. From the pages of Reddit, a user claims to have managed to access files related to it, from which he would have "extracted" some information. The dataminer, in particular, reports the following two details:

The Demo will be made available in all supported languages from Final Fantasy VII Remake;

from Final Fantasy VII Remake; The Demo should include it inside seven "scenery": on the exact meaning of this expression, the user is however uncertain and states that it could be linked to the number of kinematic sequences included;

As usual, we invite you to remember that it is unconfirmed information, especially since, so far, the Square Enix team has not offered any official confirmation regarding the possibility that a Final Fantasy VII Remake demo can actually be destined to land on the PlayStation Store. Pending any confirmations, alleged leaks and speculations must therefore be interpreted with due caution, as they may prove to be incorrect in whole or in part.

In the meantime, Final Fantasy VII Remake does not seem to intend to sell the game title most awaited by the readers of Famitsu, a well-known Japanese magazine.

UPDATE: the ResetEra pages make their way through alleged introductory sequence of the Demo, present in the video that you find at the beginning of this news.