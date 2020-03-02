Final Fantasy 7 Remake releases its demo by surprise

Share it:

Although the leaks ruined the surprise a long time ago, Square Enix has been able to catch us off guard by launching the demonstration of Final Fantasy VII Remake without warning.

It is now possible to download and play the first fragment of this long-awaited game by downloading this demo from the PlayStation Store, something you can do from your PS4 or by following this link.

Enjoy the first chapter of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE: the mission of the mako reactor # 1. The saved demo data cannot be imported to the final game. This demo is from a game in development and could differ from the final product FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is a reinterpretation of the famous 1997 game FINAL FANTASY VII, which revolutionized the world of video games, developed with the guidance of the creators of the original. Enjoy the world of FINAL FANTASY VII, recreated with state-of-the-art graphics, and its combination of real-time combat with a tactical system.

No previous announcement had been made, so all that was known had come through leaks caused by a premature publication of this demo in the PS4 store.

We've just released the free #FinalFantasy VII Remake demo on PlayStation Store. What are you waiting for? Download it now and experience the beginning of the story for yourself! # FF7R 👉 https://t.co/Gi4onqN0Cb pic.twitter.com/rX0ELUINHO – FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 2, 2020

Even so, the Japanese have managed to give a joy to all the players that start a little sad March because tomorrow the game should have been put up for sale if not for the delay that took it to April 10.