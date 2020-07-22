Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 is in 'full development': confirmation from Nomura

Share it:

The works in the Square Enix house are continuing at full speed, with the aim of completing the ambitious project of remaking the original Final Fantasy 7.

2020, despite the problems that affected many software houses due to the spread of the Coronavirus epidemic, saw the publication of the first piece. The finale of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, totally set within the Midgar borders, sparked heated discussions and speculations among fans of the iconic JRPG, now eager to find out what the direction will be taken by the team of Tetsuya Nomura with the sequel.

The latter, together with other professionals who play a key role in production, was recently interviewed by the editorial staff of Famitsu, well-known Japanese magazine. The first translations of the long chat, which originated a 15-page special, report the following words from the Director of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 (provisory title): "We know that everyone wants the next chapter in a short time. We too would like to distribute it as soon as possible. Given the quality of the first game, we hope that the next one will be even better in terms of quality, so as to offer an even better experience. We would like to publish it as soon as possible, so please wait".

More information, Nomura concludes, will probably arrive on the occasion of the official announcement of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2, which, however, would now be entered a phase of "full development". At the moment, it is not known which part of the original story will be the focus of the title and there are no certainties as to whether Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 could be an open world.