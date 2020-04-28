Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Nomura prefers that the game be divided into more parts to shorten waiting times

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few weeks ago we attended an event that not so long ago we considered tremendously distant as the premiere of Final Fantasy VII RemakeWhich is just the first part of this review of Square's classic JRPG.

To this day it is not yet clear how many more parts there will be to finish the game. The co-director of the project, Tetsuya Nomura, assures that they do not know it yet, but he is clear about what he prefers.

"We have a rough idea about this, but it's not fully decided yet. It's impossible to talk about it right now. It seems like a lot of people think it will be a trilogy."

"It will depend on how many parts we make. If we separate it into larger parts it will take longer and if we make smaller portions it can be done in less time. Personally I prefer to be released with greater speed"he said in an interview published in the official Final Fantasy VII Remake Ultimania guide translated by IGN Japan.

Now it is worth asking if the studio is considering releasing much smaller parts of the game than what we now have at lower prices to cover areas of the title that last a few hours. With this they could maintain a higher launching rate while they finish the parts of greater duration and ambition.

The rest of the story of the original game, and considering that it is also necessary to cover the new story arcs, it will take at least two games much larger than the one released a few weeks ago or small fragments divided into many more releases.