Final Fantasy 7 Remake: new details on weight and duration of the demo!

The existence of the Final Fantasy 7 demo it's not a mystery: in recent days the file has made its appearance in the PlayStation Store database and some dataminers seem to have already got their hands on the trial version, also sharing the initial movie of FF7 Remake Demo and some gameplay sequences.

Now there are new rumors about this awaited demo: (attention, the link below contains spoilers!) an album has been uploaded to IMGUR with some screenshots taken from the demo version of the Square Enix game, also VG247.com has interesting details on the weight and duration.

The file should weigh approximately 10 GB and indicatively will guarantee 30/45 minutes of play allowing you to access the early stages of the adventure. It is not clear if the demo will present the same content already shown in the various sector fairs or if it will offer different content, it is also likely that there will be exclusive content for the full game, offered as a reward for those who finish the demo.

When does the Final Fantasy 7 demo come out?

A big question is that relating to the publication date, the first leaks on the Final Fantasy 7 demo arrived on Christmas day and continued in the following week, the most probable hypothesis is that Square Enix can make everything available by the end of January or at the beginning of February at the latest, a month before the launch of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, arriving on March 3, 2020.