Final Fantasy 7 Remake: musical theme by Nobuo Uematsu and Red XIII in the new trailer

The postponement of Final Fantasy VII Remake has certainly not lowered the hype of the players towards the title of Square Enix, and indeed, with each small update provided by the software house, the expectation for the return of what is one of the most loved chapters of the famous saga grows.

Thus, Square Enix released two more new videos related to the game, which immediately sent fans into raptures. Understandably, given that one of them is a new trailer, in which there is the main theme of the game, written by the famous composer Nobuo Uematsu.

In addition, in the video we can take a first look at Red XIII in all its splendor. Find the trailer as usual at the top of the news, or on our YouTube channel.

As we said at the opening, Final Fantasy VII Remake has been postponed for about a month, and now its official release date is set at April 10, 2020. The release will be episodic and for the moment it has been announced exclusively for PlayStation 4, although according to some rumors, it is an exclusive time of about a year.

Looking forward to finally get our hands on the title of Square Enix, take a look at our latest preview of Final Fantasy VII Remake.